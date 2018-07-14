The Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation has dissociated itself from claims that a former chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, Senator Ali Modu-Sheriff, has been appointed the Director General of Buhari 2019 presidential support committee.

A medium had reported that “Ali Modu Sheriff, former chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has been named the director-general of Buhari 2019 presidential support committee.”

However, in a tweet entitled, “Disclaimer,” Personal Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on New Media, Bashir Ahmad, writes: “DISCLAIMER: The attention of the OSGF has been drawn to documents in circulation in print and social media purportedly issued by the SSA to the President on Political Matters as public notice, appointing certain individuals into different roles under the BUHARI SUPPORT COMMITTEE.

“It has become imperative to clarify to all Nigerians and in particular to APC members that the said documents are unauthorised, misleading and should therefore be totally disregarded.

“Appropriate administrative measures are being put in place to ensure that such lapse does not recur in future.

“DISCLAIMER: This document purportedly issued by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Political Matters, is unauthorised, misleading and should therefore be totally disregarded. – SGF Office.”

