<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Oyo State Governor-elect, Mr. Seyi Makinde, has promised a radical review of all contracts awarded in the immediate wake of the March 9 gubernatorial election and others already linked to it.

Makinde said this in a release signed on his behalf by Prince Dotun Oyelade, insisting that events of the past two weeks had shown characteristics of targeted contract awards that were compiled in haste and randomly awarded in order to empty government purse before the May 29th swearing in date.

The statement said that “while the government remains in place till May 28, awarding a N30 billion new set of contracts in one day as was the case during last Wednesday’s executive meeting, was curious and an aberration especially when debts as old as 2011 are left unpaid.”

“In the new contracts of N30billion which money is to be paid tomorrow, Monday, March 25, 2019, a large chunk of money was allocated as consultancy fees and design to outsiders even when the Ministry of Works and Housing has qualified engineers,” he explained.

He said although he had promised not to probe the outgoing administration, civil servants who connive in illegal and strange contract awards would have themselves to blame in the next few weeks, while specifically warning Permanent Secretaries and the office of the Accountant General, as well as, banks to be wary.

According to the Governor-elect, “there are also plans to mischievously increase the wages of Tertiary Institutions staff for the next two months without actually paying them before May 29, thereby leaving the new administration to grapple with the burden”, he lamented.