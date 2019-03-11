



The Oyo State Governor-Elect, Mr Seyi Makinde, said he owed his victory to the people who stood up against what he described as the fleecing of the state treasury in collusion with external forces.

He, however, hinted that his administration would not hammer on the alleged mismanagement, but would rather focus on policies that would move the state forward.

He spoke on Monday while delivering a “Thank You Address” at his home in Ikolaba, Ibadan.

He said, “In your valour, you stood up against what you perceived to be the mismanagement of your common patrimony brought about by collusion forces outside our shores to fleece our treasury, among other obvious misdemeanours.

“Well, there is no need crying over spilled milk and it is for us to move forward together, and for me to fulfil my campaign promises to you in the clear understanding that we will take realistic decisions together…I will not disappoint you.”

Makinde also thanked a former governor of the state, Alhaji Rashidi Ladoja, for leading the coalition of some governorship candidates who stepped down for him.

He likened the political movement that led to his victory to the Agbekoya struggle of 1968, noting that while the struggle was a revolt against high taxation, especially by farmers, the recent one showed people’s “dogged determination in spite of spirited efforts to frustrate you.”

“You also made it easier for us by voting in the majority of our legislators which means that we can push through, without much ado, people-oriented policies particularly in critical sectors of education, health and job creation,” Makinde added.

He condemned the killings recorded during the polls, including that of a federal legislator, Olatoye Temitope aka Sugar, who was shot in the head and assured the families of the deceased that they would not die in vain.