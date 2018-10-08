



A retired U.S. serviceman, Ike Keke, has emerged the presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP).

Keke, who was elected candidate at the party’s national convention in Abuja on Sunday, promised to ensure true federalism when elected president.

According to him, his administration will work to strengthen the nation’s unity through restructuring and ensuring that Nigeria returned “to what it was originally intended to be”.

He said that his government would fight corruption, strengthen weak institutions and ensure transparency and accountability.

“We plan to bring the best advancements and technologies in modern agriculture to help Nigeria become self-sufficient and a globally acknowledged agricultural nation.

“Our culture and tourism plan will develop the rich culture of the more than 500 ethnic groups in the country to meet global best practices.

“Our plan will further unite the country, while modelling her unity in diversity as an example for the world to know that humans can live in harmony regardless of colour, gender, ethnicity, religion or creed.

“Our vision on education, health, environment, infrastructure, foreign policy, entertainment and other critical sectors of the economy would guarantee the transformation Nigeria desires.

“Our plan on economy is People, Planet, Profit,” he said.

The presidential candidate, who is on course to slug it out with President Muhammadu Buhari, Atiku Abubakar, Donald Duke and other presidential flag bearers yet to emerge, said his regime would set the road map for healing, unity and prosperity of the nation.

The Chairman of the Convention NNPP Committee, Mr Dipo Olayoku, said the non-violence recorded by the party in the course of electing candidates into various positions, was an indication that the NNPP was the best party for Nigeria.

“If you compare this with the violence and records of death across the country, in the primaries of other political parties, you will agree with me that with the NNPP, the dawn of a new Nigeria is here.

“The party’s choice of candidate who will fly the party’s flag in the 2019 general elections is in tandem with the mood of the country for a generational shift.

“The choice before Nigerians in 2019 is very simple, either to continue with the old order which has made Nigeria a laughing stock or change our course,” he said.

Retired AVM. Ahmed Muazu, National Commissioner with the Independent National Electoral Commission, who monitored the convention, said it met the required guidelines.

“The convention was in compliance with the constitution, Electoral Act, the party’s guidelines and the convention guidelines.”