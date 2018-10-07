



The Bayelsa State Governor, Hon Seriake Dickson, has described former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar as a leader with requisite experience and knowledge to tackle the challenges bedevilling the country.

A statement by the Special Adviser to Governor Dickson on Media Relations, Mr. Fidelis Soriwei, quoted him as having made the comment while speaking to journalists on the emergence of the former vice-president as the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) at the party’s National Convention at the Adokiye Amiesiemaka Stadium in Port Harcourt Sunday.

Atiku polled a total of 1,532 votes out of 3,221 accredited delegates to emerge winner of the presidential primary election which the Bayelsa governor described as the freest and best election ever conducted in the history of the country.

The governor commended the other aspirants of the party for demonstrating the spirit of sportsmanship by accepting the verdict of the delegates.

He said: “Let me congratulate the former vice-president and now the presidential candidate of our great party, (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, for his resounding victory in a free, fair, transparent and credible primary election.

“Let me also congratulate the National Chairman and all members of the National Working Committee of our party, and Dr Ifeanyi Okowa and his team for their hard work and the good job they have done.

“I also appreciate my brother and the governor, the government and people of Rivers State for their hospitality and sacrifices in hosting this historic event.

“Let me also appreciate our worthy leaders most of whom are my compatriots and friends for offering themselves for service. I thank and appreciate them for their show of sportsmanship and magnanimity.

“The delegates have spoken and they have elected a man who understands our country, the Niger Delta and a man who has the requisite experience. He can build bridges of understanding and unity and form a great team to address the challenges that are facing our country.

“We look forward to working, collaborating and supporting him in that onerous responsibility. As he rightly said, ‘it’s not a job left for him alone’