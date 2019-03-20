



The senator representing Anambra South, Andy Uba, his younger brother, Chris Uba and Victor Umeh are among those who filed petitions challenging the outcomes of their various elections in the Anambra Election Petitions Tribunal as at March 19.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that there are eight petitions each in the Senate and House of Representatives elections categories all filed between March 14 and March 16.

Falilat Orire, Secretary of the Tribunal who signed the list of petitions said that it was not exhaustive as it was still receiving petitions.

Andy Uba of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and his brother Chris of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) ran against Sen-Elect Ifeanyi Ubah of the Young Progressives Party (YPP) in Anambra South Senatorial contest.

While Andy Uba in suit no. EPT/AN/SEN/09/2019 petitioned against Mr Ubah, Returning Officer (RO) for Anambra South, Resident Electoral Commission in Anambra and INEC, Chris in petition no. EPT/AN/SEN/11/2019 sued Mr Ubah, RO, REC and LGA collation officers in the district.

Mr Umeh, in a petition marked EPT/AN/SEN/16/2019/ filed by APGA and Umeh-petitioners had Sen. Uche Ekwunife of the PDP, PDP, INEC and Anambra senatorial district election Returning Officer as defendants.

Also challenging Mrs Ekwunife’s victory was Tony Onyekwelu candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) who filed petition no. EPT/AN/SEN/01/2019 her, her party and INEC.

The victory of Sen. Stella Oduah of PDP has three petitions filed against it including EPT/AN/SEN/13/2019, EPT/AN/SEN/10/2019 and EPT/AN/SEN/06/2019 filed by filed Chinedu Emeka of APGA, Nelson Oseloka and Uchechukwu Udorji respectively.

Some of the petitions for Federal House of Representatives were those by Ekene Enefe of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) against Vincent Ofumelu of the PDP, INEC and others in suit no. EPT/AN/HR/02/2019

Ernest Nwoye of PDP who contested for Anambra East and Anambra West constituency petitioned against APGA and INEC in EPT/AN/HR/03/2019 while Dozie Nwankwo of APGA in EPT/AN/HR/07/2019 is challenging the victory of Valentine Ayika of PDP.

Okwudili Ezenwankwo of APGA, Orumba North and Orumba South constituency is being challenged in EPT/AN/HR04/2019 by Sopuruchukwu Ezeonwuka and Accord Party, EPT/AN/HR/08/2019 by Chinelo Nwankwo and Chinelo Nnabuife of YPP in EPT/AN/HR/12/2019.