<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Not fewer than 17 Senators-elect, mostly on the platform of All Progressives Congress, held a strategic meeting in Lagos on Sunday.

The meeting came 48 hours after Senator Ahmad Lawan indicated interest in the presidency of the Red Chamber.

During the meeting, which was held in Lagos, Lawan said his intention is to ensure the emergence of a Senate that works for every Nigerian.

Lawan’s campaign slogan is: “A Senate and National Assembly that work for Nigeria.”

Among those that attended the meeting were Oluremi Tinubu, Opeyemi Bamidele, Adeola Olamilekan, Teslim Folarin, Abdullahi Sabi, Ifeanyi Uba and Francis Alimikhena.