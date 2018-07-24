Two of the 15 senators listed to have defected from the All Progressives Congress to the Peoples Democratic Party, Abdulazeez Nyako and Monsurat Sunmonu, have denied it.

The defection of the senators was announced on Tuesday by the President of the Senate, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki.

The impression created at the time of filing the report was that all the senators defected from the APC to the PDP.

However, Nyako and Sunmonu said after the announcement that they were headed in the direction of the African Democratic Congress.

The ADC is the platform former President Olusegun Obasanjo has adopted for his change political movement.