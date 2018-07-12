Senator Jonathan Zwingina, a former Senate Deputy Leader, has urged the Economic Community of West African States to review the protocol on free movement of people, goods and services within the sub-region.

Zwingina made the call on Thursday in Shelleng while addressing local government and ward APC executives on his mission to contest for senatorial seat in the coming elections.

He said that the treaty had been abused as people moved freely with small arms and light weapons within the sub-region, adding that the free movement of arms resulted to insecurity in Nigeria.

He said that the treaty was designed for economic development of the 15-member countries, as well as to facilitate trade within the sub-region.

He, however, suggested that ECOWAS should review the protocol with a view to controlling the movement of small and light weapons within its territory.

He also said that the current insecurity challenge required trans-border synergy to enforce ECOWAS resolutions to the letter.

Zwingina said: “The treaty provides for free movement of people goods and services and not movement of criminals and circulation of arms in any form.

“This problem we are facing today requires synergy by every member-country within the sub-region.’’