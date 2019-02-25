



The Independent National Electoral Commission has declared Senator Aliyu Wamakko of the All Progressives Congress as the winner of the February 23 Sokoto North Senatorial District election.

The Returning Officer, Prof. Atiku Yahaya, Deputy Vice Chancellor Academy, Usmanu Danfodiyo University Sokoto, declared the result at the Zonal Senatorial collation centre in Sokoto North LGA on Monday.

Yahaya said Wamakko polled 17,283 against 15,401 scored by Ahmed Maccido of PDP in Kware LGA, 31,695 against 23,739 in Sokoto North LGA and 35,653 against 19,662 in Wamakko LGA.

In Silame LGA, the APC candidate scored 10,689 votes, Maccido 14,394; Sokoto South LGA Wamakko obtained 39,979 votes and Maccido got 28,228 votes.

Wamakko also scored 10,912 votes in Gudu LGA, Maccido got 13,798 votes; APC obtained 16,370 against PDP’s 12,505 in Tangaza LGA; while in Binji LGA Wamakko got 10,399 votes and Maccido polled 11,195 votes.

Yahaya also said the total number of registered voters at the eight LGA’s stands at 709,004 while accredited voters were 349,972.

He added that the total number of valid votes cast were 317,696, while rejected votes were 24,622, thus leaving a total number of votes cast at the election at 342,318 votes.

He declared that Wamakko, who scored a total of 172,980 votes, was returned elected, defeating Maccido who secured 138,922 votes.

Similarly, an incumbent member of the House of Representatives, Hassan Abubakar, representing Sokoto North/Sokoto South Federal Constituency, retained his seat on the platform of the APC.

Announcing the result, the Returning Officer, Prof. Aminu Muhammad, said the APC candidate, polled 31,475 votes against Abubakar Abdullahi of PDP, who scored 23,617 vote in Sokoto North LGA, and 40,011 against 28,531 votes in Sokoto South LGA.

Muhammad also said the total number of registered voters in the constituency stood at 310,646, valid votes cast 124,910 and rejected votes 15,001 while total vote cast were 139,911 votes.

He declared that the APC candidate, who polled a total of 71,486 votes was returned elected to defeat his closest rival of PDP who scored 52,148 votes in the contest.