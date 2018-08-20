The Permanent Voters Card (PVC) remained the only power Nigerians have to enable them vote credible candidates of their choice come 2019, Senator Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko, has said.

Wammako, who is the Chairman, Northern Senators Forum, admonished electorate not to undermine the potency of their PVCs.

While speaking in his Gawo Nama residence within the metropolis, Wamakko urged all and sundry who are qualified by age to go and collect their PVCs.

The Senator who continued to receive various groups, including those of women and youths from across the 23 local government areas of the state since his arrival for the annual recess, said eligible electorate will disenfranchise himself or herself should he/she fails to collect PVC.

”The PVC is a very potent weapon to either vote in or vote out any candidates seeking to occupy any elective offices.

“So, without it, one would not be able to exercise his due constitutional responsibility of casting his or her vote in the nation’s electoral process,” he added.

The Senator therefore admonished the people of the state to strive to collect the PVCs as the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), is still registering and distributing the cards.

He equally appealed to all electorate from across the country to always uphold tenets that guarantee peace and peaceful co-existence and unity.

“Peace is the veritable tool of national development and without it no nation could prosper to greater heights.

“We should therefore as patriotic citizens continue to uphold the noble virtues of peace, unity and the love for one another, irrespective of any religious, ethnic or political affinities”. Wamakko said.