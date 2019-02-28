



Senator Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko has donated N4,250,000 to the families of the 17 persons killed by bandits in Kalhu, Rakkoni and Dalijan communities, Rabah Local Government of Sokoto State.

In a statement signed by Wamakko’s Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Bashir Rabe Mani, in Sokoto Thursday, the senator handed over the money on Wednesday, at the palace of the District Head of Gandi, Alhaji Maccido Yarin Gandi, when he paid a condolence visit to the people of the area.

Wamakko, who represents the Sokoto North Senatorial District, condemned the act and expressed deep concern over the incessant attacks by bandits in the area.

Each of the families of the 17 deceased persons was given N250,000.

He urged the people to provide credible information to enable President Muhammadu Buhari and the various security agencies to take the needed measures to curb the menace.

“In the same vein, we should intensify fervent prayers to seek urgent divine solutions to the recurring dastardly killings.

“Nothing is beyond the Almighty Allah to solve and we around never waiver in offering prayers sustainably,” he said.

Wamakko said the gesture was not in anyway a compensation, but his widow’s mite to alleviate the sufferings of the families of the deceased persons.

He also set up a five-man committee headed by a member of the House of Representatives-elect in Wurno and Rabah Federal Constituency, Almustapha Ibrahim Rabah, to judisouly disburse the money to the benefiting families.

Special prayers led by Sheikh Bashir Gidan Kanawa were offered for the repose of the souls of the deceased persons, as well as grant the families to bear the irreparable loss.

The statement said those on Wamakko’s entoursge included the gubernatorial candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Alhaji Ahmed Aliyu Sokoto; Nigeria’s Ambassador to Tanzania, Alhaji Sahabi Isa Gada; the Chairman of the state APC Gubernatorial Campaign Council, Alhaji Muhammadu Maigari Dingyadi; and the state APC Chairman, Alhaji Isa Sadiq Achida, among others.