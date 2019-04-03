<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The Chairman, Northern Senators Forum, Senator Aliyu Wammako, has dissociated himself from a write-up that condemned the visit of INEC chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, to the Sultan of Sokoto.

The said write-up also alleged that the visit was confirmation of INEC chairman’s partisanship disposition.

In a statement made available to newsmen in Sokoto yesterday by Wamakko’s Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Bashir Rabe Mani, the Senator wrote: “Senator Wamakko wishes to categorically and vehemently dissociate himself or his office from the write-up. Indeed, the highly revered and respected Senator Wamakko, a former Governor of the state, has nothing to do with it and he has not in any way consented to it.

“The said write-up has purportedly, unauthoritatively and wrongly quoted Senator Wamakko as expressing displeasure over an alleged recent visit by the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, to the Sultan of Sokoto.

“Senator Wamakko wishes to bluntly and publicly reject the contents of the write up, and anything, issues or matters, generated or to be generated, thereafter.”

According to him, the views enumerated or highlighted in the so-called article were just the personal and opinionated views of the author.

“They were never the views of Senator Wamakko. It is meant to disparage the distinguished Senator,” the Special Assistant stated.

Mani added: “Senator Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko also wants to state here that, every bonafide citizen of the country enjoys the constitutionally-backed rights of free movement and association.

“Let it be succinctly reiterated that, Senator Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko cherishes and upholds the existing cordial relationship between the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar and himself, in spite of the spirited, failed efforts of some Judases who want to see it go soar.”

The Special Adviser added that Senator Wamakko also upholds the sanctity and dignity of the traditional institutions in high esteem.

“This was evident between 2007 and 2015, when he was the Governor of the state. The traditional rulers have never had it so good like that historic, memorable period. This has unquestionably been chronicled by history and posterity,” he said.