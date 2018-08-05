An All Progressives Congress Senator from Sokoto State, Aliyu Wamakko, staged a grand homecoming to Sokoto on Saturday, saying that defectors to the Peoples Democratic Party and other political parties from the APC, will surely regret their actions.

Wamakko, according to the News Agency of Nigeria, stated this while addressing a special rally organised by his loyalists in support of President Muhammadu Buhari and the APC.

He mocked the defection of Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal to the PDP, saying the state’s helmsman defected to a dead political party.

He also said Tambuwal’s exit was not a threat to the APC in the state.

He said the Sokoto APC still had two senators, seven members of the House of Representatives and 12 state assembly members.

He debunked Tambuwal’s statement that the Federal Government had not executed any project in Sokoto.

Wammako said many projects had been executed and that many had been proposed across the state.

He thanked Sokoto people for the warm reception as well as their huge support for President Buhari administration.

He urged the people to sustain the support to ensure Buhari and the APC victory in 2019 elections.

He said, “The present political situation in Sokoto is not between me and Governor Tambuwal but between the APC as a political party and the dead PDP.”