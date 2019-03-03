



The Chairman of the Northern Senators Forum and Coordinator, North West, Presidential Campaign Council, Senator Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko, has said governments led by the All Progressives Congress (APC), at all levels, will continue to uphold fairness, justice, accountability and transparency.

“These invaluable and cherishable attributes would continue to be the cornerstone of all APC-led governments in the country, including the Federal Government indefatigably led by President Muhammadu Buhari.

“The party also upholds the sanctity and dignity of human lives, as the citizens, especially the less privileged ones are the most invaluable treasures of the party and its leaders, at all levels,” Senator Wamakko, added.

This is contained in a statement signed by the Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to Senator Wamakko, Bashir Rabe Mani, and issued to newsmen in Sokoto on Saturday.

The statement said that, Senator Wamakko, who represents Sokoto North Senatorial District, spoke at his Gawon Nama, Sokoto, residence, when he received hundreds of APC supporters from across Yabo Local Government, jointly led by a Chieftain, Professor Musa Garba Maitafsir and a member of the House of Representatives-elect, Yabo and Shagari Federal Constituency, Alhaji Abubakar Umar Danbukari.

Senator Wamakko further commended the electorate in the state for reposting a renewed and reinvigorated confidence in President Muhammadu Buhari, himself and all the flagbearers of the APC, at all levels.

He averred that “President Muhammadu Buhari and all of us elected under the platform of the party, as well as all the Governors and State Assemblymen to be elected, In Sha Allahu, will not betray the confidence already reposed in us.

“The re-election of President Muhammadu Buhari by Nigerians is a testimony to his unwavering commitment to further move the nation to the NEXT LEVEL, in all facets of human lives.

“We at the 9th Senate would Insha Allahu, do everything humanly possible to support the President in his dogged determination to improve the security of lives and property, bolster the economy and roundly curb the menace of killer-corruption.”

On the forthcoming Gubernatorial and State Assembly polls scheduled by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for March 9th, 2019, Senator Wamakko appealed to the people of the state to troop to their various polling units, to massively cast their votes for the candidates of the APC, across the state.

He urged the party faithful across the state not to be complacent in the mobilization of the electorate, statewide.

He added “we should come out and massively vote out fakes, deceptors and ingrates. By doing so, the state will be rightly and urgently brought back on the path of growths.”