<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Sokoto State, Senator Aliyu Wamakko, and APC Gubernatorial Candidate, Ahmed Aliyu, have denied the rumour that the duo called Governor Aminu Tambuwal on his re-election on Sunday.

In a statement signed by the Chairman, APC Gubernatorial campaign, Alhaji Muhammadu Dingyadi and made available to journalists in Sokoto.

The statement stated: “Both Senator Wamakko and our candidate, Alhaji Ahmed Aliyu have not called Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal and congratulated him on his victory as maliciously and falsely being circulated on Social Media.”

He explained that the news in circulation is an imagination of some people who lack an understanding of the personality of the duo.