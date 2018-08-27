The Chairman of the Northern Senators Forum, Senator Aliyu Wamakko, has cautioned youths in Sokoto State against fomenting violence before and after the 2019 polls.

Wamakko gave the advice Monday when the 300 former special assistants, who recently resigned from their positions under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)-led Sokoto State Government, paid him a Sallah homage at his residence in Sokoto.

He stressed the need for them to refrain from any act capable of breaching peace in the state.

According to him, no society can achieve progress in an atmosphere of chaos, hence the need for them to shun violence.

“Peace is a veritable tool for national development and without it no nation could prosper to greater heights,” Wamakko advised.

The lawmaker, who represents Sokoto North Senatorial District, reminded the people of the state of the need to endeavour to acquire their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs).

He maintained that doing so was the only way all the eligible voters in the state would not be disenfranchised during the 2019 general election.

Wamakko to this end, lauded the former aides for their resolve to remain in the All Progressives Congress (APC) despite Governor Aminu Tambuwal’s defection to the PDP.

Earlier, the Chairman of the Forum of Former Special Assistants, Alhaji Abdullahi Abubakar, told the former governor that they were at his residence to pledge their unflinching loyalty to President Muhammadu Buhari and the APC.

He said the former special assistants were in support of all the programmes and policies of President Buhari.

“We are also in total support of the president’s ongoing efforts to fight corruption, tackle insecurity, improve the economy and bolster employment generation, youths and women empowerment.

“We would therefore remain diligent to all the the worthy causes of the president and Senator Aliyu Wamakko,” he said.

He emphasised that the former special assistants had vowed to remain committed towards ensuring the success of the party’s candidates at all levels, during the forthcoming general election.

“We are really committed to the lofty ideals of the APC, especially its people-oriented change agenda and will not deviate from that,” Abubakar added.