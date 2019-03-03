



The All Progressives Congress, APC, governorship candidate in Imo State, Hope Uzodinma, has challenged the state Governor, Rochas Okorocha, to stop insulting people of the state.

Uzodinma said Okorocha should accept the reality that neither the APC nor the state were his private estates which he can do whatever he likes with, without consequences.

He said this while reacting to Okorocha’s verbal attack on APC National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, following his suspension from the party for alleged anti-party activities.

In a statement by the Director of Media and Special Duties of his campaign organisation, Declan Mbadiwe Emelumba, Uzodinma, insisted that Okorocha should accept that he is the architect of his woes and should stop looking for scapegoats in Oshiomhole and himself.

He lamented that the governor had always used every slight opportunity to pour insults on Oshimhole and himself.

“This is the greatest insult anybody can give to Imo people because it’s an outright attempt to make a people with proud republican heritage hostages in their own state.

“Unfortunately Okorocha has failed to appreciate the gravity of this insult on our people”, the statement said.