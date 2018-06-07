The Senator representing Imo West senatorial district, Senator Hope Uzodimma, has declared that President Muhammdu Buhari is re-electable in 2019 because he has shown sincerity of purpose and should be encouraged to continue.

Besides, he said, in order not to overheat the polity and escalate insecurity in the country, President Muhammadu Buhari should be allowed a second term in office even as he maintained that the presidential system of government which Nigeria practices allows a sitting president to seek second term in office if the person so desires.

Speaking with journalists at the Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu on his way to Abuja from Nsukka, Enugu State where he was the guest lecturer at the 14th Eni Njoku Memorial Lecture at the University of Nigeria Nsukka (UNN) on Monday, Uzodimma said the president had done well and deserved to be re-elected.

The Senator said that most of the challenges facing Nigeria were global issues which other countries were also going through and stated that the economic recession which the administration inherited on its inception is now over and the administration should be commended for the feat.

He noted that though some critics have pointed to the security challenges confronting the county as the reason for the president not to seek re-election and or that he would be defeated if he seeks re-election, Uzodimma who is also the chairman of the Southern Senators Forum (SSF) said that security was the responsibility of every citizen which all hands must be on deck to checkmate.

Uzodimma said that the administration has been able to successfully tackle the menace of Boko Haram terrorists, reducing their activities to occasional attacks unlike when these terrorists held some territories of the country.

According to him, the Buhari administration is open to suggestions by all Nigerians on how to run the country and advised those with useful ideas and suggestions to come forward and present them.

“It is not only the president of a country that can solve the problems of a country. It is the collective responsibility of all. I implore Nigerians to come forward with useful ideas on how to tackle the challenges facing the country”, he said.

The Senator who is a member of the Board of Trustees (BoT) of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) urged Nigerians to rally behind Buhari and the APC in 2019 as “the president is a man of integrity, means well for the country and not concerned with primitive accumulation of wealth”.

He stated that the foundation by the present administration has guaranteed a congenial atmosphere where every citizen irrespective of political, religious or ethnic leaning is free to pursue his or her legitimate ambition anywhere in the country without fear of molestation or intimidation.

“Aside that, President Muhammadu’s Buhari’s administration has brought respect to Nigeria in the comity of nations with foreigners now willing to invest in the country. Buhari deserves our support”, he added.