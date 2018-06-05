Senator Jeremiah Useni, a former minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), who has declared his intention to run for the governorship of Plateau State in 2019, has said that his decision to contest the top seat is to provide quality leadership to the people of the state.

Useni, a retired army officer, who stated this at his Jos residence at Liberty Boulevard while in audience with his Tarok stock of Langtang kinsmen, who came to declare open support for his declaration for Plateau top seat, said: “Every community in Plateau State deserves government presence in the area of providing quality leadership, provision of key infrastructural development as well as guarantees the security of lives and properties.”

Useni told his visiting kinsmen that when he was serving in the military, he was able to provide employment in the federal civil service to many youths from Plateau State, revealing that he provided many communities and institutions with support ranging from construction of roads, provision of equipment to health institutions, rural electrification and building of classroom blocks of many primary and secondary schools in the state.

The former minister said that if elected as the governor of the state in 2019, he would fight corruption because, according to him, “corruption is what has set the state backward in development”.

He promised to ensure effective and just utilisation of public funds and other resources for achieving sustainable development in the state.

In his remarks, one of the Tarok Community leader, Sohnan Nden (pon Otarok), thanked Useni for recognising that Tarok is his immediate constituency, which was to be informed of his desire to contest Plateau governorship election in 2019.

The community leader called on other aspirants under the PDP to, as a matter of fact, drop their ambitions and join Useni for the benefit of the state.