Former Senator representing Plateau South Senatorial zone in the National Assembly, Jeremiah Useni, has warned politicians against the misuse of power saying political leaders cannot misuse their power and expect peace in the society.

Useni, who was the Plateau State Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, gubernatorial candidate in the last general election noted that insecurity breeds when political powers are misused to deny the citizens the leaders they freely voted for.

Useni, according to his Media Consultant, Yiljap Abraham, was speaking at a church service to mark the 70th birthday and 50th wedding anniversary of the Ataa Aten of Ganawuri, (the Paramount Ruler) in Riyom Local Government Area of the State where he also donated a sum of N5m for the renovation of the COCIN Regional Church Council, RCC, Ganawuri.

He said, “You cannot deny people the leaders they have freely voted for in an election and expect that there will be peace in society. If those in authority continue to impose losers on the people and stop winners from claiming their electoral victory how will things go well with the way we govern ourselves?

“So we must tell each other the truth always. We should stop lying to ourselves that it is politically acceptable and normal to cheat in elections and still be declared winners. If we keep doing this, are we doing the correct thing? Are we not simply telling lies?”

Commenting on widespread insecurity especially kidnapping in the country, he stated, “We should demand from the government to take very firm action against these thieves. We must also mobilise our communities to be alert at all times. Yes, we need prayers from our religious leaders quite alright, but we should be watchful too. If we don’t deal with them they are already dealing with us. Should we not do something to handle them well?”

Also speaking, the celebrant, the Ataa Aten, Yakubu Chaimang, explained that the thanksgiving service was to celebrate his recovery from a life-threatening illness and to also raise financial support to modernise the church building.