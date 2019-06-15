<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, governorship candidate in the 2019 election in Plateau State, Gen. Jeremiah Useni, has said the June 12 presidential election was more credible than the just concluded presidential polls.

The Former Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Abuja said this on Friday after hearing on his governorship petition at the tribunal sitting in Jos, Plateau State.

Useni, who insisted that the adoption of June 12 as Democracy Day was long overdue, stressed that it wasn’t an All Progressives Congress, APC, affair.

He said: “To me, the June 12 election was more credible than the 2019 presidential election. We should have been celebrating June 12 long time ago as our democracy day.

“I am in PDP and I don’t want people to take June 12 as an APC affair, everybody knows what happened.”

“Abiola was my good friend; I defended him in one of our meetings when some people said if they gave him the presidency, he would first take all the money the Federal government owed him, and I said why not? It was government that gave him the contracts and why was he not paid? If he paid himself, there would be nothing wrong with that.

“Some of us were not happy when the election was cancelled. Why did they allow him to contest the election if he was not eligible? Why was he allowed to contest in the first place if proper screening was not done?” he asked.