



The Gubernatorial Candidate of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Plateau state, Senator Jeremiah Useni, on Wednesday accused Governor Simon Lalong and the All Progressive Congress, APC, Candidate of spending 20 billion naira rehabilitation funds release to the state on his reelection campaign.

Senator Useni who stated this during a press conference in Jos accused the APC administration in the state of spending the state funds on votes buying.

“20 billion naira given to Plateau State by the Federal Government to help in the rehabilitation of those internally displaced persons affected during the crisis, but Lalong has spent the money in trying to buy Plateau voters, and we all know that Lalong government has not done anything”.

“Lalong lied to Plateau Citizens that he has rehabilitated over 2000 of those affected, but we were all aware of the protest that followed that statement, for the past four years, he has not done anything good for Plateau state”.

He said as the flag bearer of the PDP, he did not expect an inconclusive conclusion of the election.

“The Plateau PDP State Campaign Council, stakeholders and all supporters of the PDP worked very hard for an outright win; The results released by INEC showed that PDP maintained very good scores across all the LGAs;

”This is in spite of the widespread thumbprinting, vote-buying and outright intimidation by some security men who had absolutely no business with the election; In one instance, I personally went out to Tudun Wada Collation Center and freed voters who were made to lie down on the ground by some security men;

According to him Civil servants and traditional rulers were threatened to either deliver to APC or lose their jobs or be dethroned;

“Votes were simply allocated to APC or bought with large sums of money; In some places PDP supporters were not allowed to vote, or their votes were

torn to pieces;

The former FCT Minister and Retired General also accused the APC of recruiting youths as thugs without any regards to their future well-being, saying they even burnt up some ballot boxes.

“The card readers were not used in many polling units while in some units they were reported even stolen and Results were declared without any regard to the choices of the people who voted. It is no wonder that we are having a re-run for nine local government areas in the State.

Senator Useni, however, cautioned that he would not accept rigging, saying he had promised the people of Plateau that he would stand by them and protect their votes;

“Today, I still stand by my words; After due consultation, we have decided to take specific legal steps to address areas of concern in the last elections; These include, a petition to INEC, and we hope they will look into it as quickly as possible.

“My candidature is aimed at restoring our lost glory as a people and state; I want to assure the people of Plateau that I am still very much in the race, and I will lead in the most responsible manner;

He also assured the People that he will spend one tenure of four years because he believes it is not a matter of how long you stay in office but how much you can do within a short time.

While Speaking on the supplementary election on Saturday, he cautioned against the deployment of Security Personnel that will harass and intimidate people at their polling units and collation centres;

“The Security agencies should remain neutral and stick to their constitutional roles”.