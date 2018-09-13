Chairman of Senate Committee on Public Accounts, Senator Matthew Urhoghide, has predicted that more people will defect from the All Progressives Congress, APC, to the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, as a result of fall out from the forthcoming primaries of the ruling party.

Urhoghide, who represents Edo South Senatorial district on the platform of the PDP in the Senate, insisted that the national leadership was serious, when it recently declared that the party was expecting five governors and several federal lawmakers from the APC.

The lawmaker who spoke in Benin City, Edo State, to newsmen, said that the acrimony that will follow the APC presidential primaries would lead to an implosion in the party which has so far lost three governors and scores of lawmakers to rival parties.

He said: “We are expecting more defectors from the APC. We are in touch with some of them. We are serious and not bluffing. We expect a harvest of defectors after the APC primaries which comes up on September 27.”

He said the Senate never said it was not going to reconvene but went to recess in July and to reconvene in September, insisting that the delay was not because of the threat by the national chairman of the APC, Mr Adams Oshiomhole against the Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki.