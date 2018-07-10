Senator Matthew Urhoghide (Edo South, PDP) has revealed that the bill before the National Assembly (NASS) mandating states to provide land for cattle ranching died a natural death.

Urhoghide disclosed that apart from members of the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), which opposed the bill, All Progressives Congress (APC) parliamentarians also lobbied that the bill should be killed.

Speaking to newsmen in Benin City, the Edo State capital, the chairman of the Senate Committee on Appropriation said: “Nobody can cede any land to anybody in this country because the problem in Plateau State where over 200 people were killed and others Injured and rendered homeless was because the original owners of land gave their land to the Fulani to settle some years ago.

“We are seeing the same problem here in Edo State, and if we make the same mistake of ceding our land for cattle grazing, we are certainly going to regret it.

“But what the Federal Government has done is that they have looked for weak states and for desperate governors to choose their states as pilot states for this project.

“God forbid, Edo State cannot be one because we have been victims of the Fulani herdsmen. Let me tell you: those killing people, destroying farmlands and raping our women are not really herdsmen. They are people who want to take people’s land and destroy Nigeria.”

He, therefore, warned that Edo people would resist any attempt by anyone to cede an inch of their land for cattle grazing. “Edo State cannot afford to have a replay of what is currently happening in Plateau and other states of the country.”

He lamented that although the country was not at war, it has lost thousands of people to the senseless killings.