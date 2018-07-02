Senator Matthew Urhoghide, representing Edo South in the Senate, has accused the state government of removing the labels of the solar lights he installed in various streets in the sensational district.

Urhoghide also alleged that the removal of the label was the first phase of the vandalism planned against Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) federal lawmakers’ constituency projects, as the state had concluded arrangement to bring down the street lights entirely.

In a statement issued in Benin City, the state capital, on Sunday by Neda Imasuen, his senior legislative aide, the senator said: “It has come to the notice of Senator Matthew Urhoghide that in various streets of Edo South Senatorial district, preparatory to bringing down the street lights themselves.”

However, Crusoe Osagie, Special Adviser to Governor Godwin Obaseki on Media and Communication Strategy, responded that the removal of illegal structures was not targeted at any individual or group by the state government.

According to Osagie, “The Edo State government is removing illegal structures, billboards, posters, pictures because they run foul of the development imperatives of the state which is captured under the environmental sustainability thrust of the state’s six thematic pillars.

“It is disruptive of anybody to place structures without due approval from relevant government agencies, upsetting development plans for public utilities and other social amenities.

“Government has a well-thought-out plan for the state, and no one is allowed to arbitrarily erect structures contrary to government’s vision.”

But Urhoghide said: «The action is condemnable, irresponsible and unacceptable as it is dictatorial, wasteful of tax-payers’ sweat and inviting unnecessary hatred.

“To destroy projects publicly funded is to spit on the face of the tax payers.”