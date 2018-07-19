Chief Victor Umeh, the former national chairman of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) and a senator representing Anambra Central at the National Assembly, on Wednesday, took Imo State governor, Rochas Okorocha, to the cleaners, regretting giving his support to the governor.

Describing Governor Okorocha as “a trickster and a 419″, who found his way into office through fraud and deception, Umeh said that Okorocha is about to make history in Nigeria as the only governor that impeached two deputies.

Addressing newsmen on Wednesday, the former APGA chairman said that he would expose the Imo State governor for describing him as a non performing lawmaker.

Regretting supporting Okorocha when he was APGA chair ten years ago, Umeh revealed that the Imo governor attacked him because he advised him not to impeach Eze Madumere, his deputy, having impeached his first deputy, Jude Agbaso, during his first tenure.

He said: “Rochas Okorocha is about making history in Nigeria as the only governor that impeached two deputies and because I advised him against impeaching the current one, he started attacking me.

“I regret supporting him to become a governor of Imo State against all odds. I didn’t know he is a trickster and a ‘419” who found his way into office through fraud and deception.”

The lawmaker disclosed that he personally signed agreement that brought Okorocha to power, but later saw that the governor was a trickster, accusing the governor of attacking religious leaders and elder statesmen, further threatening that he would publish his fraudulent transactions if he continues vituperations against him.

Umeh said: “Here is a man who was answering ‘yes sir’, ‘yes sir’ to me, even in the presence of my police orderly, who has been working with me in the last thirteen years.

“On getting to office, he suddenly changed, became a tiger and was attacking everybody. I have documents of some of his fraudulent practices and if he continues attack on me, I will publish them.”