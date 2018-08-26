A lawmaker representing Anambra Central Senatorial District, Chief Victor Umeh, at the weekend accused the Minister of Labour & Employment, Dr. Chris Ngige, of using President Muhammadu Buhari’s name to deceive the people of the state.

Umeh, former National Chairman of All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), noted that Ngige had been campaigning for Buhari on the promise that the president would make him the President of the Senate.

He made the allegation at a news conference in Awka at the weekend, noting that he was opposed to any person contesting elective positions in the state.

Fortnight ago, Ngige had claimed that he was under pressure to vie for the senatorial position, noting that he would make his declaration open soon on whether contest or not.

However, Umeh said: “Anyone is free to contest with me. Ngige told some people that the president told him to vie so he will become the senate president in 2019. He told some traditional rulers that he was under pressure from some Igbo leaders to vie.

“He has been going about telling different people different things. He is simply dropping the president’s name and using it to deceive many people,” Umeh said.

He faulted the claim that he would not stand for preliminary election in his party while disputing allegation that he gave himself the ticket of the party as a parting gift after his tenure as the APGA National Chairman in 2015.

According to him, I will buy form and contest for the ticket of the party, and anyone is free to contest against me too. I can tell you that Governor Obiano has not blessed anyone. People are using Obiano’s name the same way Ngige is using Buhari’s name. to campaign in the state.

The senator noted that he had been approached severally by his colleagues since the recent gale of defection hit the Nigeria political space, noting that he would remain in the APGA contrary to some speculation.

He condemned the recent trend of vote buying, which characterised the Ekiti State governorship election and by-elections in Kogi State.

He said that it posed serious risk to democracy, noting that the trend was occasioned by the level of poverty in the country.

He said the Buhari administration promised “to fight poverty, but that has not happened. We can legislate against vote buying, but a hungry man must eat. The level of request I receive everyday from my constituents paints the picture of poverty in the land, and people must eat.”