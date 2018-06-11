Senator Victor Umeh (APGA, Anambra Central) says any honour done to Moshood Abiola and Babagana Kingibe, presumed winners of the annulled June 12, 1993 presidential election without extending same to Professor Humphrey Nwosu, chairman of then National Electoral Commission (NEC) amounts to half measure.

Umeh, who spoke in an interview after receiving the award of ‘NUJ Man of the Year’ at the weekend in Awka, Anambra State capital, said that Nwosu made outstanding sacrifice when he insisted on declaring the result of the election supposedly won by Abiola.

He recalled that Nwosu was arrested on the orders of General Ibrahim Babangida, then military president, over his insistence on declaring the result, adding that a person who made such sacrifice ought to be remembered and honoured by the country.

Umeh applauded the action of President Muhammadu Buhari in remembering the mistake and injustice perpetrated in the past, but insisted that leaving Nwosu out of the honourees’ list leaves much to be desired and smacks of marginalisation.

Dedicating the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) award to the judiciary, the former All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) chairman described himself as a creation of the judiciary.

He recounted his legal battles to defend his party, APGA, and its political course, which began over 15 years ago.

Umeh, who was sworn in January this year after a three-year legal battle to claim the mandate given him in the 2015 general elections, commended the Nigerian judiciary for standing for the truth, despite the odds.

He blamed some politicians, journalists and lawyers who tried to stand against the truth on political matters.

“I have received many awards and chieftaincy titles, but I cherish this award from the NUJ. I’m humbled,” he added.

He advised the online media to always pursue fairness, truth and objectivity. “The online media should not be a place to attack people or carry out vendetta. Young people should first pursue education before venturing into online media practice. You don’t float online platform to attack people without justification.”

He frowned at the manner the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) was proscribed and wondered if the activities of Fulani herdsmen were not worse.