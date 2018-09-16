Sen. Andrew Uchendu (APC) Rivers South-East Senatorial District, says the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers adopting indirect primaries would check duplication of political efforts and promote peaceful electoral process.

Uchendu made the assertion in an interview with Newsmen on Sunday in Port Harcourt

He said the party adopted the indirect primaries system to satisfy the yearnings of majority of its members as the system would ensure a peaceful, secured and cost effective process.

Uchendu said the decision was in line with the directive from the National Working Committee of the party which empowered states to chose their modes of primaries.

“The National Working Committee of the party earlier directed that states are at liberty to chose the mode of primaries they wish to adopt as provided by the constitution either consensus, direct or indirect.

“In compliance with this decision, the elected chairman of the party, Mr Ojukaye Flag-Amakri, convened an executive committee meeting of the party which was well attended by more than 90 per cent of the constitutionally provided persons.

“These executives unanimously adopted the indirect primaries by vote with a record of 106 votes for indirect primaries, 1 vote for consensus and 3 votes for direct primaries,” he said.

Uchendu explained that Rivers was among the states that successfully held the ward, local government and state congresses with Mr Ojukaye Flag-Amakri emerging the state chairman among other executives.

The lawmaker said that the party had not spent so much funds in the conduct of congresses across the wards which climax in the national convention.

“Rivers have always adopted the indirect primaries even when we were in PDP, we all adopted the indirect primaries because it soothes our political terrain in terms of cost effectiveness, peace and security,” he added.