Former Senator who represented Ebonyi Central Senatorial District in the National Assembly, Julius Ali Ucha, has lambasted the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief John Odigie-Oyegun, for enthroning impunity and illegality in the party.

Ucha, who leads a faction of the party in Ebonyi state, further described Chief Oyegun as “a malignant tumour on APC” insisting that the National Chairman has been working hard to destroy the party before leaving out of bitterness and anger over his truncated tenure elongation and ill-fated re-election.

The 2015 gubernatorial standard bearer of the party in the state who was reacting to the recent inauguration of the state Chairmen of the party in Abuja by Oyegun said that the National Chairman of the party was creating more problems for the party out of vendetta by inaugurating the state chairmen despite a warning from the National Legal Adviser of the party against it.

He therefore described the inauguration as an exercise in nullity.

Addressing newsmen in Abakaliki at the weekend, Senator Ucha said that it has become very clear that Chief Oyegun was plotting to implode the party out of sheer pride and ego, maintaining that those who suffered to build the party like him can no longer sit and watch him destroy.

He noted that Oyegun in his desperation to foist his loyalist on the party created multiple congress committees during the last Ward, Local Government and State Congresses only for him to recognize the ones loyal to him and assured that when the new National Working Committee is put in place, they would find a way of correcting the anomalies.

Ucha maintained that congresses were not held in Abakaliki local government area except in 5 wards, in Izzi, Ebonyi, Ohaukwu and Ohaozara Local Government Areas and wondered how they could be deceiving the public with a fake list of delegates from places where INEC reports clearly showed that there were no congresses.

“All available records which I will make present to you, including the one certified by INEC show that there were no ward congresses in Ohaukwu, Ebonyi, Izzi and Ohaozara Local Government Areas and there was congress in Abakaliki Local Government, but in 5 wards only, Senator Ucha maintained.

On that same 5th of May, 2018, there was ward congresses in Ikwo, Ezza North, Ezza South, Ishielu, Ivo, Onicha, Afikpo North and Afikpo South Local Government Areas and Abakaliki but only in 5 wards and the records are available with INEC.

“Now, if there were no ward congresses in Ohaukwu, Ebonyi, Izzi, Ohaozara and part of Abakaliki local government area on 5th May, 2018, what is the basis upon which local government party executives emerged on 12th May, 2018?

“What is ideal is that those Local Government Areas which had ward congresses such as Ikwo, Ezza North, Ezza South, Ishielu, Ivo, Onicha, Afikpo North and Afikpo South are the only ones eligible to elect local government executives on 12th May, 2018.

“Apart from this, anyone anywhere who is doing a different thing or who has elected local government executives where ward congresses did not hold contravened party guidelines and that of electoral acts and we are ready to challenge this within the ambit of the law.”