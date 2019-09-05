<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has named three-member Appeal Committees to address complaints from the party’s primary elections to determine its flag bearers in the Kogi and Bayelsa governorship elections.

Gov Yahaya Bello picked the ticket in Kogi while Mr David Lyon emerged in Bayelsa.

Some aspirants have, however, alleged that both elections were characterised by irregularities, forcing the APC NWC to set up appellate committees to look into their claims.

A statement signed by the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu, named Sen. Abdullahi Umar Ubandoma as the chairman of the appellate committee for the Kogi indirect primary election that took place on Aug. 29, 2019.

Other members included Hajia Amina Mohammed (Secretary), and Mr Tony McFoy.

The statement made available to newsmen on Thursday in Abuja indicated that Mr Shuaibu Aruwa is the chairman of the appellate team in Bayelsa with Edith Amadi as Secretary and Malik El-Yakub as member.

Bayelsa’s direct primary election was held on Sept. 4.

The secondary elections in both states are to hold Nov. 16.