Vice Chairman, Senate Committee on Petroleum Resources Upstream, Senator Ifeanyi Ubah, Young Progressives Party, YPP, Anambra South, has said that with the machinery being put in place, the party will soon grow to become a ruling party not only Anambra but in some States of Nigeria.

Speaking with YPP Stakeholders, members and leaders at a meeting in Nnewi, the Pioneer Senator and national leader of the party said that very soon, the party will be one of the biggest and largest political parties in Nigeria.

According to a statement from his Media Office, Senator Ubah urged party members, leaders and Stakeholders to remain Steadfast, resolute and focused in the affairs of the party.

“He equally charged party members to be wholeheartedly committed to building and consolidating the party’s core values, activities, vision and mission, while reminding them that as emerging third force, YPP in no distant time will not just be the ruling party in Anambra he assured members that it will grow to become a large political party in Nigeria.

“Furthermore, Senator Ubah thanked the party faithfuls for their continuous support and reaffirmed his commitment towards supporting the party and raising a generation of young dynamic leaders from the party.