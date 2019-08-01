<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Senator Ifeanyi Ubah, Young Progressives Party, YPP, yesterday said that the task ahead of the newly announced standing Committees by Senate President, Senator Ahmad Lawan, is enormous.

In a statement yesterday in Abuja and made available to Journalists, Senator Ubah was however optimistic that inspite of the huge nature of the assignment, the task was however embraceable and surmountable.

According to him, as the 9th Senate settles down for business, his goal as a lawmaker would be to enhance and help strengthen infrastructure, accountancy and drive innovation in Crude oil drilling/production, refining, exportation, trading as well as interface with multinational companies involved in Oil trade.

Senator Ubah who stressed the need for the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, to cooperate with the Senate and other stakeholders in the oil sector for effective service delivery, said, “The task ahead is an enormous one, nonetheless, I have no doubts that it is embraceable and surmountable. I am also fully aware that the Nigerian Petroleum Upstream Sector always comes with a number of challenges, and a key success factor is always the willingness of all parties involved to cooperate, address these challenges and leave a positive mark.

“As we gallantly march into the next legislative phase, my goal is to enhance and help strengthen infrastructure, accountancy and drive innovation in Crude oil drilling/production, refining, exportation, trading as well as interface with multinational companies involved in Oil trade.

“With the cooperation of the NNPC and other related agencies, I cannot help but brim with confidence that working together; we can achieve a better tomorrow and innovations in the Upstream Sector.

“The Upstream Petroleum Sector is a value chain which comprises of oil exploration, drilling, production and development. As a first-term and the only YPP Senator, it is deeply humbling to be accorded the privilege of being the Vice Chairman of the Senate Committee that is saddled with the task of overseeing the upstream sector of the Oil industry which is the mainstay of Nigeria’s economy. I am indeed, most thankful and full of praises to Almighty God for granting me this rare opportunity to contribute to the growth of our Nation’s economy.

“It is with utmost humility and a great sense of responsibility that I write to express my profound gratitude on my appointment as the Vice Chairman, Senate Committee on Petroleum (Upstream) under the Chairmanship of Senator Bassey Akpan of Akwa Ibom North.

“The Upstream Petroleum Sector is a value chain which comprises of oil exploration, drilling, production and development. As a first term and the only YPP Senator, it is deeply humbling to be accorded the privilege of being the Vice Chairman of the Senate Committee that is saddled with the task of overseeing the upstream sector of the Oil industry which is the mainstay of Nigeria’s economy. I am indeed, most thankful and full of praises to Almighty God for granting me this rare opportunity to contribute to the growth of our Nation’s economy.

“I cannot fail to mention and appreciate the Senate President; His Excellency, Senator Ahmad Lawan, for finding me worthy of this appointment irrespective of the fact that I am a first term Senator. This goes a long way in showing the confidence reposed on me and the prayers of my constituents. With an unswerving resolve to honour that trust, I humbly accept the appointment and pledge to bring my wealth of experience in the Oil Sector to bear in the discharge of my duties. I also thank the Deputy Senate President, Senator Ovie Omo Agege for his unstinted cooperation and support which is a clear indication of his trust in my capacity.

“I urge all hands to remain on deck as we work towards achieving unprecedented milestones in the Petroleum Upstream sector.

I want to reassure all my supporters that my priority will always be to work for the betterment of public interest through robust, effective and detailed legislation and oversight to ensure that my people derive the dividends of democracy.”