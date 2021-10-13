Senator Uba: Don’t hide under campaigns to make inflammatory statements

Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Andy Uba, has cautioned politicians and actors in the Anambra guber race to desist from uttering inflammatory comments, deliberate falsehood and any act that could likely incite possible revolt among the populace.

Reacting to a recent television interview by an Anambra elder and PDP Chieftain, Chief Dan Ulasi where he reportedly said that APC was on an Islamisation agenda in Nigeria, Uba in a statement signed by Afam Ogene, Director, Media and Publicity of its campaign organization said Ulasi “deliberately proceeded in churning out a potpourri of falsehood, conflicting conclusions and incendiary comments, with an aim to incite the public”.

He said: “Besides freely making comments on last June’s gubernatorial primaries of the All Progressives Congress, APC – which are clearly subjudice, as the issue is still under litigation – Chief Dan Ulasi, a former PDP chairman in Anambra, proceeded to accuse the All Progressives Congress, APC of an Islamisation agenda, without any justification whatsoever for that charge. “This is in spite of the fact that the PDP primaries were more rancorous in the entire state, leading to the loss of one senator, three House of Representatives members and several gubernatorial aspirants of the party.”

Uba noted that while it can be conceded that Chief Ulasi his right to a political party platform and support for any candidate of his choice, the sweeping categorisation of his brothers and sisters who elect to be on a different platform as agents of Islamisation was politics taken beyond the depths of rationality and decent conduct.

“Without a doubt, we sympathise with Chief Ulasi and his ebbing platform, PDP as they appear to have left the contest for Governor Willie Obiano’s All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA and the APC.

“To properly situate the confusion swirling around him, the former PDP chairman had in answer to a question remarked thus:’Igbos must be at the centre. You must be in a party that has national representation, or a possibility of a national representation. That’s where you can fight. My interest (thus) would be: if Igbos are genuine in what they want to do, they either have to be in APC or PDP.’

“While we can pardon Chief Ulasi for the somersault, we hearken to remind him, and his ilk, that today in Anambra, the APC is the true national political party, with one senator, five House of Representatives members and 10 members of the State House of Assembly – as against the PDP’s one senator, two House of Representatives members, and three state assembly members. We reiterate that at all times, elders should always strive to speak the truth, and not attempt to obfuscate same purely to achieve political goals”, the statement noted.