Senator Uba to Governor Obiano: After presidential visit, tackle insecurity

The APC candidate for November 6, 2021, Anambra governorship election, Senator Andy Uba has commended Gov. Willy Obiano for heeding his persistent call on him to step out of his comfort zone and confront headlong the challenge of insecurity plaguing the state.

Speaking against the backdrop of the governor’s visit to President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, Uba said the move was in sync with his belief that “when one is confronted with challenges beyond his capacity, the right and proper thing to do is seek help from higher authorities.

“For days and weeks now, I have persistently urged Governor Obiano to step out of Government House with a view to finding a lasting solution to the problem, but the answer I got was a further politicisation of the problem.”

The Senator, who spoke while receiving no fewer than 5000 aggrieved members of the Young Progressives Party, YPP and the Allied People’s Movement, APM, assured the new entrants that he would run an all-inclusive administration.

In separate sessions held at the expansive grounds of Marc Arch Hotel, Awka the defecting YPP members led by the party’s former State Vice Chairman, Peter Okoye and Comrade Obiora Ochiudo – who until the switch was the Chairman of Idemili North LGA of YPP and Chairman of all the local government chairmen of the party, said that they decided to join the APC in order to be part of the statewide movement to have Senator Uba emerge as governor of the state.

They bemoaned their plight in YPP, contending that as pioneer members of the party they have been left in the lurch by those who ascended to power on the platform of the party.

For the APM, the state chairman of the party, Prince Isaac Onuka who led the defectors praised the organisational capabilities of Senator Uba and assured him of their determination to help ensure his triumph at the polls.

Senator Uba, while welcoming them stated that he is running for the office of the governor so as to be in pole position to help mobilize Ndi Anambra for unprecedented development.

Uba stated that as governor, his administration would guarantee the security of lives and properties in the state.

“I will be a governor that will protect both the weak and strong in the state. Be assured that as your governor, I won’t be absent in any meeting where issues that relate to Anambra State will be discussed.

“By God’s grace and your support, we will win this election and prove that we mean well for Ndi Anambra,” Uba said.

The state Chairman of APC, Chief Basil Ejidike, deputy governorship candidate, Barrister Emeka Okafor, DG Andy Uba campaign organisation, Sir Paul Chukwuma, Hon Ifeanyi Ibezi and a host of others witnessed the event.