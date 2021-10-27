Senator Uba: Anambra condition pathetic, needs deliverance

Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the November 6 governorship election in Anambra State, Senator Andy Uba, has said that the State is in a pathetic condition that needed deliverance.

Uba who was speaking while receiving a support group weekend at his hometown, Uga in Aguata local government area for his governorship project declared that the political party Anambra people should call theirs had to be the APC.

He argued that this had become necessary to enable the State to receive its fair share of the national cake for belonging to a party that controls the centre.

He said that the present All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in control of Anambra State was at a disadvantage as it had no direct contact with the centre.

“It takes him months (apparently referring to the Anambra State Governor) to see the President because he is not connected to the centre. Is that the kind of situation you want to continue with?

“So, we need someone that has easy access to the centre. Someone who has the experience, who knows where we are supposed to be. Anambra used to be the first but we are now the last. But after November 6, we will return to the first position.

“What is happening in the State is pathetic. Look at someone who calls himself a governor; a security meeting was being held, he rather went for the campaign. They are not even thinking about you but about themselves,” Senator Uba said.

He recalled that he had been a Special Adviser to former President Olusegun Obasanjo “and we ran the country very well”, a Senator and once a Governor of Anambra State, saying that these positions had made him the “most” qualified person to succeed Governor Obiano.

He thanked the visiting support group for their resolve to work for his victory. He described it as fantastic.

He said he had been in the system for so long with enough experience to govern the State.

Earlier, the Coordinator of the support group under the umbrella of USA Partners With Dr Andy Uba, Chief David Umeh said the group after a careful study of the candidates who came out for the governorship election concluded that Uba was the most qualified to be the next Governor of the State.

“Senator Andy Uba is well experienced in politics. He has the ability and resources. He is complete in every sense.

“We selected three persons from each of the twenty-one local government areas. We have ward executive and State executive members here present to pay you this courtesy visit.

“We have been working in various dimensions engaging the media and other strategies. Your jingles are already making waves at some radio stations.

“We came across the tipper drivers association. We talked to them and they have agreed to join us to deliver the mandate. The Alliance for Democracy has also identified with us. All these efforts are to ensure that you become the next Governor of Anambra State.

“We started campaigning for you without even bothering you because we believe in you. We deeply believe in you. We believe in your capacity and we know what you can do, ” Chief Umeh said.

Also speaking, the Public Relations Officer of the group, Mr Lucky Ugbaji said the group had become poised to ensure that Uba would be elected come November 6.