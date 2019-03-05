



Senator Oluremi Tinubu on Tuesday urged women to help and mentor each other to enable them to hold more political positions in the country.

Tinubu told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos that women in positions should mentor other women to enable more women to get to the top politically.

According to her, a woman who wants to aspire for an office has to prepare herself and vie for positions.

“You have to fight for power. You have to be on the ground.

“When officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) came during the Presidential and National Assembly elections, they met me at the queue at 9 a.m. which showed dedication.

“It takes a lot of price and sacrifice to aspire for higher office; it is not about sentiments.

“Why do we have too many males in managerial positions; women have to prove themselves to be able to appear.

“People got to know me when my husband was a governor and I was the first lady. Every opportunity I had to serve, I took it seriously.

“I see every opportunity as a call of God and I try to put in my best and I am not faint-hearted when it comes to hard-work,’’ Tinubu said.

The senator said that the world was a free stage that any woman interested in governance could get on board.

Tinubu said that she had never aspired to be a governor, saying that when her husband was a governor, by extension she had the opportunity to govern.

She said that a woman would always find a way to live a balanced life while holding any political position.

“When I wanted to run for my senatorial position, people asked me how I would combine the job with my domestic obligations.

“I have been able to prove this through hard work,” she said.