The myriad of challenges facing Nigeria as a nation has received the attention of a former Governor of Lagos State, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who submitted that the nation must remain united for the problems to be tackled.

The National Leader of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), while canvassing for people’s support for President Muhammadu Buhari as he address the nation’s challenges, also stressed that his personal relationship with the president remains very cordial.

Speaking on Monday night after an hour closed-door meeting with President Buhari, Tinubu, who was in company with the former Interim National Chairman of the APC, Chief Bisi Akande, emphasised that a concerted and united response was what is needed presently to address the various crises facing Nigeria.

According to him, some of the ingredients needed to overcome the crises include “cooperation, understanding and determination, effective security and effective information.

He added that there is no president who will want his country in chaos asking: “Have you seen one? Point one to me. There is no one that will want his citizens exposed to banditry and danger.

“There’s no president or leader that will want his nation fractured by tribalism, religious differences and all that. It calls for serious management and serious evaluation and dialogue once in a while.”

While stressing that he was at the State House to dialogue with President Buhari on finding solutions to the various national challenges currently facing the country, Tinubu urged Nigerians to support the government in its journey to finding solutions to all national challenges.

According to him, the current discomfort being faced by Nigeria cannot be said to be peculiar to Nigeria but was quick to add that finding solutions through consultations and exchange of views and ideas on how to change the fortunes of the country should be collective and contributive.





He said: “My visit is to generally review the perceptions going on outside there and equally focus on the security across the country more. The president will have more information than we have, but we are his ears close to the ground and we have to exchange views so that a better Nigeria is grounded. That’s all.

“The best way is what we are doing; coming together to reduce banditry, to move for unity and be able to bring a better Nigeria to the people. The welfare of our people is extremely important. And yes, every nation will go through this curves and difficult times. How we communicate it to the people, what are the areas to help make it easier for people to bear, those are ideas on how to be able to change the leadership of the country.”

On the perceived frosty relationship between him and President Buhari, the APC National Leader said they have continued to maintain a cordial relationship, explaining that he doesn’t have to be seen often at the seat of government.

“There is nothing like that, nothing like unhealthy. Who is our doctor? Is it social media that is measuring the relationship? I don’t have to disturb him openly on camera. No, we have so many ways to look at issues. We have nothing like that. We have very close and cordial, frank and honest relationship,” he said.

On the forthcoming 2023 general election and the chances of the APC returning as ruling party, he said: “I don’t want to predict that one right now, I don’t want to do that subject now. The chances are as bright as a midnight star. We’ll continue to work for a better Nigeria and that’s what we need.

“We cannot interject politics and assumption into everything, we have a nation to build, we have a baton to pass. You can depend on Buhari that he will not spend one hour beyond his tenure. He will do that, he will comply with the Constitution. So, how it happens? Read the Nigerian Constitution and find out from INEC website.”