



National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Sen. Bola Tinubu, has described the emergence of the Olu of Warri-designate, Prince Utieyinoritsetsola Emiko, as well-deserved.

Tinubu, in a congratulatory message on Wednesday, expressed joy over the announcement of the new Olu-designate.

Emiko, 37, was unveiled as the 21st Olu-elect of Warri, following the announcement of the death of the 20th Olu, Ogiame Ikenwoli. He holds a Bachelor of Arts Degree in International Studies and Political Science as well as a Master’s Degree in Management.

Tinubu said: “I am delighted over the announcement of the new Olu of Warri Kingdom, Prince Utieyinoritsetsola Emiko.





“His eventual emergence is a testament to the fact that he is indeed ordained to mount the throne of his forefathers. I congratulate the Omoba and the entire Itsekiri nation. May his reign usher in peace, unity, rapid development and prosperity to the Warri Kingdom.”

“I send my best wishes for his continued good health, renewed energy, joy, happiness, prosperity and for the welfare and wellbeing of the Itsekiri people.”

Tinubu, however, commiserated with the people of Itsekiri over the passing of their traditional ruler, Ogiame Ikenwoli, the 20th Olu of Warri Kingdom.

Tinubu expressed gratitude to God that Ikenwoli lived well and ruled well.

“He was a remarkable king who worked hard to achieve peace and unity among his people and neighbours.

“My deepest condolences to the Olori, members of the Ginuwa Ruling House, and the entire Itsekiri nation, particularly at this period of mourning,” he said.