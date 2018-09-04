The Senator representing Ogun Central in the National Assembly, Lanre Tejuoso, has boasted that he will be the first legislator to break the jinx of what he termed “no second term” for senator representing the senatorial district, by returning to the Senate in 2019.

Lanre Tejuoso, who said he reversed his defection from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) because of personal intervention of President Muhammadu Buhari, added that he would not leave the party as long as the president remains in APC.

He made this known in Abeokuta, while speaking with newsmen on his intention to re-contest for Ogun Central senatorial seat next year.

He revealed that when he announced his defection from the party with some senators, the president personally urged him to return and promised that he would ensure he returns to the senate.

He added that his relationship with Buhari, who he described as a mentor, started since their years in the All Nigeria Peoples Party (ANPP) and noted that they had both lost elections together on three occasions.

Tejuoso, however, explained his short-lived defection happened because of a misunderstanding between him and the party at the local level, which, he said, has since been resolved.

“I cannot leave APC.

“I will only leave if President Buhari leaves.

“When the incident happened, Mr. President called me and told me he wanted me back in the party.

“What happened was just misunderstanding at the local level and it has been resolved,” he said.