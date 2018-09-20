Ahead of 2019 elections, Senator Monsurat Sunmonu (ADC-Oyo Central) has said the African Democratic Congress in Oyo State, has gained 80 per cent of voting population.

Sunmonu made the statement on Wednesday during the inauguration of Mobilisation Volunteers at the State Office of National Automobile and Technicians Association in Ibadan.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the volunteers comprise artisans, associations, groups, youths, militant groups and non governmental bodies under the auspices of “Itesiwaju Oyo Coalition”.

She said: “The main thing is for you to convince the electorate and that is what we are doing now. We need to tell them our plans and what our aims are and what they should expect from us.

“I believe with the number of people here, obviously, we have gained about 80 per cent of the voting population. The struggle continues and we are very optimistic that by the special grace of God, ADC will win Oyo.”

Alhaji Ahmed Ayinla, State ADC Chairman, said the party was more popular in the state, adding that the message of the party had been spread across the state.

Ayinla said: “The essence of today’s meeting is to create awareness among the people of Ibadan and environs that the ADC is coming out to rescue them from the sufferings of the present government of the day.

“The party is well accepted, considering the overwhelming attendance at any gathering called by the party.”

Dr. Wasiu Olatubosun, a former Caretaker Chairman, Ibadan North West Local Government, said the platform had the pedigree to deliver.

Olatunbosun said the platform was instrumental to the election of Governor Abiola Ajimobi in 2011 and his re-election in 2015.

He said: “Itesiwaju Oyo Coalition, formerly known as Ajumose Coalition, comprises about 168 associations.

“This is the platform we used to drive Governor Abiola Ajimobi’s campaign in 2011 and 2015.

“You are aware that I was the Director of Campaign and Mobilisation for All Progressives Congress in 2011 and 2015.

“All these associations came together then to form Ajumose Coalition and after Ajimobi maltreated the coalition, we changed the name to Itesiwaju Oyo coalition.”

Olatubosun said the association was forming mobilisation volunteer canvassers to make associations serve as canvassers for their political campaign evangelism.

He said: “They are expected to go out and canvass for ADC through the nooks and crannies of Oyo State.

“That is the essence of our meeting here today.

“We bring all our major leaders, political office holders and aspirants to relate with our people here.

“They have answered all questions posed to them and have assured them of readiness to be partners in progress.”

Senator Femi Lanlehin was among the dignitaries at the event.