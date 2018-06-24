Senator Abubakar Sodangi, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has said that no northern presidential candidate fielded by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) can defeat President Muhammadu Buhari in the 2019 general elections.

Sodangi, a three-term senator who represented Nassarawa West from 1999 to 2011 said it would be an impossible for any politician to defeat President Buhari in the north because the average northerners who are in the majority were with him.

“I am not sure any Northern presidential candidate fielded by the PDP will divide President Buhari’s votes in the North, who among them?”

“I have tremendous respect for all of them but for anybody coming from the North to say he is going to defeat President Muhammadu Buhari in the north will be very difficult task because one thing God has given Buhari is that an average Northerner, an average voter who are in the majority are with him.”

On the chances of his party in the 2019 elections, Sodangi said the APC would not only win all its states, it would also triumph in other states, especially in the South East.

“By the grace of God, APC will win most of our states and additional more states. The presidential election is almost mission accomplished by the grace of God.

“The whole North is with President Muhammadu Buhari. The South West is with him, even the South East that did not go with him in 2015, I believe that they will go with him and I believe President Buhari will win the race.”