Senator Abubakar Sodangi, a chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), has said he is confident that the South-East will region will vote for President Muhammadu Buhari in 2019.

Sodangi, a three-term senator who represented Nassarawa West from 1999 to 2011 in a chat said though the region did not vote for Buhari in the 2015 presidential election, they will do so now because the president has done a lot for them in the last three years.

He also advised the South East to join APC which according to him is the winning team rather than remaining in the opposition.

“I believe the South-East will go with Buhari in 2019 because there have been lots of changes since 2015. Buhari has come to demonstrate that he is not the leader of the APC or only those who elected him, he is the president of the whole country even in the South East”.

“What matters to him is delivery of dividends of democracy and creating peace and tranquility. That is what he is advocating in all the lands, especially in the South East”.

“I want to believe that South East will join other regions that will go with President Buhari. It is always good to join the winning team than to be a loser and to be in the opposition” he said.