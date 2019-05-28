<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Another major crisis is brewing in the national leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the Deputy National Chairman (North) of the party Senator Lawal Shuaibu has demanded resignation of the National Chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole.

He accused Oshiomhole of lacking the capacity to lead a national party.

Shuaibu is holding Oshiomhole responsible for the crisis in the party leading the recent Supreme Court judgement sacking all its candidates in the last election in Zamfara state.

In a letter dated May 27, 2019 and addressed to Oshiomhole, Shuaibu alleged some of the decisions taken by the National Chairman were without consultations with leadership of the party.

He also alleged the former Edo Governor unilaterally upturned some major decisions taken by the NWC.

He said majority of those who contested the 2019 election on the platform of the party were not happy while the party came out of the elections worse than it went into it.

He alleged that minutes of meetings held at the national secretariat would clearly reveal that decisions of meetings were altered.

He further stated the disqualification of the former Minister of Women Affairs Hajia Jummai Alhassan from Taraba governorship contest was clearly a decision taken by the chairman.

The decision, he said, was against resolve of the leaders to allow her contest the election.