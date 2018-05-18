A former National Chairman of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party, Ali-Modu Sheriff, on Thursday, avoided journalists after meeting behind closed doors with President Muhammadu Buhari.

The meeting, which lasted about an hour, was held inside the President’s office.

On arrival at the Presidential Villa, Abuja for the meeting at about 2.40pm, Sherrif had promised to speak with State House correspondents at the end of the meeting.

After the meeting, however, the former governor of Borno State exchanged pleasantries briefly with some state governors who were in the Presidential Villa for a meeting of the National Economic Council presided over by Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo.

He thereafter avoided the journalists despite his earlier promise to speak with them on his mission.

Sherrif had last year met with Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo.

He lost the battle for the chairmanship of the PDP at the Supreme Court to Ahmed Makarfi last year.

Since then, the former chairman has been avoiding all activities of the opposition party.

He recently indicated his intention to join the ruling All Progressives Congress.

The national leadership of the party, however, advised him and others interested in joining the party to do so at ward level rather than approaching the national secretariat in Abuja.