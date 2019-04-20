<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Senator representing Kaduna Central, Shehu Sani, has urged university lecturers to stop “smearing the Ivory Tower with political faeces”.

Sani made the appeal while appealing to lecturers to uphold the sanctity of education by pulling out of the conduct and coordination of national elections.

Universities’ vice-chancellors were used to prosecute the just-concluded 2019 general elections as well as previous ones.

Senior lecturers and vice chancellors were used as collation and returning officers during elections.

However, the lawmaker, in a tweet, urged lecturers to withdraw from national election duties.

He wrote: “In the light of the new revelations, University lecturers should pull out from participating in the conduct of national elections to save the reputation and protect the moral sanctity of the academia.

“The Ivory tower shouldn’t be smeared with political faeces.”

This is coming after former Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, Profesor Attahiru Jega, accused university dons of colluding with politicians to undermine the integrity of the 2019 general elections.