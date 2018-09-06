The controversy surrounding the method to be adopted by the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the selection of its candidates ahead of 2019 general elections has continued unabated as Senator Shehu Sani from Kaduna State has urged the party’s leadership to insist on direct primaries.

Senator Sani who described indirect primaries as “the labour room for corrupt practices”, tasked governors to seize the moment and inscribe their footprints in the sands of time by towing the path of direct primaries.

Speaking to journalists after submitting a letter to the national leadership of the APC, Senator Sani in company of other aspirants of the party from Kaduna State stated that the party must not be seen to be following the path of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) that was defeated in 2015 and urged other concerned party men to speak up.

Part of the letter as sighted by newsmen reads, “We the aspirants and stakeholders of the Kaduna State Chapter of our great party the All Progressives Congress (APC) present our best compliments to you and wish by this letter to inform Your Excellency of our collective decision to adopt DIRECT PRIMARIES as the preferred mode of nominating candidates at primary elections into all elective positions in the state.

“The Delegate System, otherwise called Indirect Primaries will rely on the whims and caprices of the few that now control the party after emerging from ward, local government and state congresses that have been widely rejected by party members as a sham. Hundreds of party members who bought forms with a view to vying for various wards, local governments and state party executive positions were deliberately excluded from the process and in some Instances even intentionally blocked from submitting their forms. Nor were they even consulted ahead of the so-called processes of affirmation of officials of the party.

“Indirect Primaries stand as direct antithesis to the commitment of President Muhammadu Buhari to fight corruption at all levels. Our party having touted the change mantra must shine the light into those dark places in out electoral system where the corruptive influence of ill-gotten wealth is used to subvert the will of the electorate and perpetrate the vicious circle of corruption, bad governance and weak and dysfunctional institutions and processes.

“In all, Your Excellency, we see our decision to adopt Direct Primaries in Kaduna State as the panacea to the current deep fault lines and obstacles to building a strong virile, people-rooted APC. Direct Primaries is the most assured means at throwing up the most popular candidates that will deliver Kaduna State for the APC come 2019.”