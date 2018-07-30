Senator Shehu Sani representing Kaduna Central in the National Assembly on Monday said security men deployed to the Benue House of Assembly should be withdrawn.

Reports came in this morning that policemen took over the complex of the Benue State House of Assembly and prevented legislators from entering the chambers. They ordered staff of the Assembly out of the premises and all offices were locked up.

Sani in a tweet said the right of the Governor and every Nigerian to belong to any political party should be respected, adding that court order should be obeyed.

“Benue; the Court order should be obeyed. Security men deployed to the House of Assembly should be withdrawn. The right of the Governor and every Nigerian to belong to any political party should be respected. Respect my right to my choice even if you don’t believe in it”.