Senator representing Kaduna Central Senatorial District, Shehu Sani, has said that he and other aggrieved members of the All Progressives Congress, APC, will quit the party if the identified challenges were not resolved.

The Senator spoke to journalists, who paid him Sallah homage in Kaduna on Sunday, adding that he will be contesting the governorship of the state, unless the Kaduna political stakeholders, which he is a member, decided otherwise.

Sani said, “We condemned the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the past for not being fair and just to its members, but the APC has found itself in similar, if not worst situation, as at today.”

According to a report, Sani said himself and other party members “will not tolerate or condone injustices”, noting that, “if solutions to the identified challenges in the APC are not taken care of in the coming weeks, there will be no going back on their decision to leave the party for good.”

He added, “There is a Kaduna political stakeholders, made up of former governors, lawmakers and various party chieftains, and, as a team player, I am a member. I am going to contest the governor of Kaduna State, but, if the stakeholders insist on me going back to the senate, I will have no objection, whatsoever.

“Nigerians are now more resolved and conscious to vote for people of integrity who will work for them, hence, I have the confidence of winning my election in whatever party I contest, because people will vote individuals based on merit, and not party, in the 2019 general elections.

“As it is today, over 25 registered political parties have come to us to express solidarity and support, and I can confirm to you that opposition from Kaduna State will come under an alliance of forces in the coming elections.

“I want to make it clear that should I contest and become the governor of Kaduna State, I will open the government house to the masses.”